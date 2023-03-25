This DICGC insured FD rates hiked, senior citizens can earn as high as 9.01% on 1000 days tenor

The bank will give an interest rate of 8.41% on fixed deposits maturing in 1000 days to 18 months, while Fincare SFB will offer an interest rate of 8% on deposits maturing in 1001 days to 36 months. The bank increased the interest rate to 7,50% on a deposit tenor of 42 months to 59 months, whereas Fincare SFB will give an interest rate of 8.25% on a deposit tenor of 36 months 1 day to 42 months. Deposits with maturities between 59 and 66 months will now earn interest at an 8% rate, while those with maturities between 66 and 84 months will now earn interest at a 7% rate.