‘This fiscal year, RBI should buy 3-4 trillion of G-secs’

“I think we will require somewhere close to ₹3-4 trillion of intervention by RBI to be able to manage the borrowing programme without creating substantial pressure on the yields. That is 20-25% of the borrowing programme. Of course, this can change depending on how the year progresses and what the outlook on inflation and interest rates are. We know that besides G-SAP (government securities acquisition programme), RBI would also continue to do open market operations and Operation Twists. RBI would decide which instrument it wants to prefer over the others based on its own assessment," he said.