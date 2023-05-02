This foreign bank is offering higher FD rates than private and public sector banks up to 8.35% effective from today2 min read 02 May 2023, 03:21 PM IST
On callable deposits of less than ₹2 Cr, SBM Bank (India) is now offering a maximum interest rate of 8.35% on a deposit tenor of 3 years to 5 years.
The first international bank in the nation to get a banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through the Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) channel began operating on December 1st, 2018 is SBM Bank (India) Ltd. The bank has a network of 11 branches distributed across the nation, including those in rural areas like Ramachandrapuram, Palghar, and Abitghar as well as metro cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of multiple amount slabs. On callable deposits of less than ₹2 Cr,SBM Bank (India) is now offering a maximum interest rate of 8.35% on a deposit tenor of 3 years to 5 years.
