The bank will impose an interest rate of 5.50% for FDs that mature in 400 days or more but less than 555 days, while CSB Bank will pay a rate of 7.00% for those that mature in 555 days. Deposits that mature in more than 555 days but less than two years will now pay interest at a rate of 5.50%, and those that mature in more than two years but less than 750 days will now pay interest at a rate of 5.75%. CSB Bank will pay a maximum interest rate of 7.50% on FDs maturing in 750 days, and 5.75% on those maturing in Above 750 days to 5 years. On FDs maturing in Above 5 years to 10 years, the bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.00%.

