The Catholic Syrian Bank Limited or CSB Bank was founded in 1920. It has been in business for 101 years and has 609 branches and 468 ATMs located in 18 states and 2 union territories. Both the interest rates for savings bank accounts and the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr have been adjusted by the bank. The revised rates are in effect as of 02/11/2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the modification, the bank is now providing a maximum interest rate of 7.00% on FDs maturing in 555 days, and a maximum interest rate of 6.50% is now applicable on savings accounts.
CSB Bank FD Rates
The bank will now give an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits due in the next 7 days to 90 days, and 3.50% on deposits maturing in the next 91 days to 179 days. Deposits that mature in 180 days to less than a year will now earn interest at a rate of 4.25%, while those that mature in a year now earn interest at a rate of 5.00%. Now, CSB Bank will pay 5.50% interest on FDs maturing in more than one year but less than 400 days and 6.00% interest on those maturing in 400 days.
The bank will impose an interest rate of 5.50% for FDs that mature in 400 days or more but less than 555 days, while CSB Bank will pay a rate of 7.00% for those that mature in 555 days. Deposits that mature in more than 555 days but less than two years will now pay interest at a rate of 5.50%, and those that mature in more than two years but less than 750 days will now pay interest at a rate of 5.75%. CSB Bank will pay a maximum interest rate of 7.50% on FDs maturing in 750 days, and 5.75% on those maturing in Above 750 days to 5 years. On FDs maturing in Above 5 years to 10 years, the bank will now pay an interest rate of 6.00%.
Click on the image to enlarge
CSB Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens
CSB Bank offers Acharya Deposits for senior citizens with a tenor ranging from 180 days to 10 years. On the said tenor slab, the bank now offers an interest rate ranging from 4.75% to 6.50%. Senior citizens will get a maximum interest rate of 7.50% on FDs maturing in 750 days.
Click on the image to enlarge
CSB Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
Interest rates on domestic savings accounts are effective as of 2nd November 2022. Below are the applicable interest rates of CSB Bank based on the different balance slabs. The bank gives 2.10% for amounts up to ₹1 Lakh and a maximum interest rate of 6.50% for amounts above ₹1 Lakh on savings account deposits of above ₹50 Crore.
