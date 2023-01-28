This private bank hikes FD rates, now get up to 7.40% on 500 days of tenor3 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:17 PM IST
- The private sector lender South Indian Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender South Indian Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The general public will now get interest rates within 2.65% and 6.00% on maturity buckets spanning 7 days and 10 years, while senior citizens will receive interest rates between 3.15% and 6.50%. On a deposit tenor of 500 days (SIB 94 Plus), non-senior citizens can now get a maximum return of 7.40% and on a deposit tenor of 1 year 1 day, senior citizens will now get a maximum return of 7.50%. Effective tomorrow, January 29, 2023, South Indian Bank's latest fixed deposit interest rates will be in effect.
