This private bank hikes FD rates, now get up to 7.40% on 500 days of tenor

Deposits maturing in 501 days to less than 30 months will fetch an interest rate of 6.50% and those maturing in 30 months will fetch an interest rate of 7.00%. On deposits maturing from above 30 months to less than 5 years, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.50% and for those maturing in 5 years to less than 66 months, South Indian Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.00%. South Indian Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.50% on a deposit tenor of 66 months (Green deposit) and an interest rate of 6.00% on a deposit tenor of above 66 months to upto and including 10 years.