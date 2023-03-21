This private bank hikes FD rates, offering up to 7.50% on 1 year tenor effective from today3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 03:45 PM IST
The private sector lender South Indian Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender South Indian Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. After the modification, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from seven days to ten years, with rates for the general public ranging from 2.65% to 6.00% and for elderly individuals from 3.15% to 6.50%. For the general public and elderly people, South Indian Bank is now providing a maximum interest rate of 7.40% and 7.50%, respectively. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates took effect on March 21, 2023.
