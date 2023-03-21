This private bank hikes FD rates, offering up to 7.50% on 1 year tenor effective from today

On domestic fixed deposits maturing from above 30 months to less than 5 years, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.50% and on those maturing in 5 years to less than 66 months, South Indian Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.00%. South Indian Bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.50% on 66 months (Green deposit) and the bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.00% on a deposit tenor of above 66 months to upto and including 10 years. The bank is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 6.00% on tax-saver fixed deposits for a period of 5 years.