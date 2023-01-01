This private bank hikes FD rates, offering up to 7% on tenors of 1 to 2 years

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.25% and on those maturing in 121 to less than 1 year, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6%. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits maturing in 1 year and an interest rate of 7% on deposits maturing from above 1 year to less than 2 years. Deposits maturing in 2 to 3 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.75% and those maturing in 3 to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.50%. On a deposit tenor of 1 year to 10 years, senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 0.50% over and above the regular card rates.