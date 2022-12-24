This private bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can earn 7.50% on 1-year tenor

South Indian Bank FD Rates

Deposits with maturities between 7 and 30 days will now earn interest at a rate of 2.65%, while deposits with maturities between 31 and 90 days will now earn interest at a rate of 3.25%. The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in 91 days to 99 days, and South Indian Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits that mature in 100 days. On deposits that mature in 101 days to 180 days, South Indian Bank is giving an interest rate of 4.25%, and on deposits that mature in 181 days to less than a year, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.60%.