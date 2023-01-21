This private bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can get 7.50% in 1 year tenor

South Indian Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. This private sector lender's official website states that as of January 20, 2023, the bank's new fixed deposit interest rates are in effect. The bank is giving interest rates for deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 2.65% to 6.00% for the general public and from 3.15% to 6.50% for senior citizens. A maximum interest rate of 7% for non-senior citizens and 7.50% for elderly individuals will apply to deposits maturing in one year and one day.

