This private bank hikes FD rates up to 7.10%, celebrating 100 years of existence

“In case of retired Staff members who are Senior Citizens resident in India, branches are authorized to pay additional interest of 1.50% per annum (i.e. 1% normal staff privilege plus 0.50% as a benefit of being a Senior Citizen on their fresh term deposits and renewals of existing resident Term Deposits of less than Rs. 2 Crores for maturities from 15 days to 10 years, except under Naini Tax Saver Scheme and in case of retired Staff members who are Super Senior Citizens resident in India, branches are authorized to pay additional interest of 1.60% per annum (i.e. 1% normal staff privilege plus 0.60% as a benefit of being a Super Senior Citizen on their fresh term deposits and renewals of existing resident Term Deposits of less than Rs. 2 Crores for maturities from 15 days to 10 years, except under Naini Tax Saver Scheme," Nainital Bank has stated on its website.