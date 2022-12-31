This private bank hikes FD rates up to 7.10%, celebrating 100 years of existence

The Nainital Bank Limited was established in the year 1922 and since the year 2022 is going to end today the bank has successfully completed its 100 years of existence.
The Nainital Bank Limited was established in the year 1922 and since the year 2022 is going to end today the bank has successfully completed its 100 years of existence. The bank raised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore to commemorate the occasion. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on January 1st, 2023. Following the announcement, the bank is now promising interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 5.35% on tenors of 7 days to 10 years. Additionally, the bank has launched the New Scheme Naini 2023 Deposit, on which it promises to offer a maximum standard rate of 7.10%.
Nainital Bank FD Rates
The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits that mature in the next 7 days to 45 days, and Nainital Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits that mature in the next 46 days to 179 days. For tenors of 180 days or more but less than 270 days, Nainital Bank is giving an interest rate of 4.95%, and for tenors of 270 days or more but less than 1 year, it is offering an interest rate of 5.05%.
Deposits maturing in one year or more but less than or equal to 18 months now earn an interest rate of 6.60%, while those maturing in more than 18 months but under three years now earn an interest rate of 6.25%. On deposits maturing from above 3 years but less than or equal to 5 years, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.75% and on those maturing from above 5 years but less than or equal to upto 10 years, Nainital Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.35%.
Nainital Bank has mentioned on its website that “New Scheme Naini 2023 Deposit (Callable and Non-callable) of 705 days has been introduced w.e.f 01.01.2023." On this special deposit, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.05% under the callable option and 7.10% under the non-callable option.
Against domestic term deposits for senior citizens, Nainital Bank has mentioned on its website that “Branches may continue to pay an additional interest of 0.50% on domestic term deposits of less than Rs. 2.00 crore to Senior Citizens for all tenors in terms of extant guidelines, except under Naini Tax Saver Scheme."
On behalf of domestic term deposits for super senior citizens, Nainital Bank has mentioned on its website that “Branches will now pay an additional interest of 0.60% (0.50% + 0.10%) on domestic term deposits of less than Rs. 2.00 crore to Super Senior Citizens (Customers who have attained the age of 80 years) for all tenors in terms of extant guidelines, except under Naini Tax Saver Scheme."
“In case of retired Staff members who are Senior Citizens resident in India, branches are authorized to pay additional interest of 1.50% per annum (i.e. 1% normal staff privilege plus 0.50% as a benefit of being a Senior Citizen on their fresh term deposits and renewals of existing resident Term Deposits of less than Rs. 2 Crores for maturities from 15 days to 10 years, except under Naini Tax Saver Scheme and in case of retired Staff members who are Super Senior Citizens resident in India, branches are authorized to pay additional interest of 1.60% per annum (i.e. 1% normal staff privilege plus 0.60% as a benefit of being a Super Senior Citizen on their fresh term deposits and renewals of existing resident Term Deposits of less than Rs. 2 Crores for maturities from 15 days to 10 years, except under Naini Tax Saver Scheme," Nainital Bank has stated on its website.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).