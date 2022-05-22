This private bank hikes interest rates on 1 to 2 years fixed deposits (FDs)

Karnataka Bank FD Rates

The bank will pay an interest rate of 3.40 per cent on domestic term deposits for 7 to 45 days. Karnataka Bank will continue to give a 4.90 per cent interest rate on deposits due in 46 to 90 days. Karnataka Bank will now provide a 5.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 91 days to 364 days, and a 5.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years. Deposits of more than two years to five years and more than five years to ten years will now return 5.40 per cent and 5.50 per cent, respectively.