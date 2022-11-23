This private bank revises FD rates, launches special FD scheme of 700 days2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 04:12 PM IST
- The Nainital Bank Limited was founded in 1922, and it is now commemorating 100 years of existence.
The Nainital Bank Limited was founded in 1922, and it is now commemorating 100 years of existence. The interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr have been amended by the bank, and the new rates are effective as of November 21st, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now providing an interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.25% to 5.35%. Additionally, the bank has introduced a special fixed deposit programme for retail investors, Naini Shatabdi Plus Deposit (Callable) -700 days.