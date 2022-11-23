This private bank revises FD rates, launches special FD scheme of 700 days

Nainital Bank FD Rates

Nainital Bank is now guaranteeing an interest rate of 3.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days, and an interest rate of 4.25% on those maturing in 46 days to 179 days. On FDs maturing in 180 days or more but less than 270 days, Nainital Bank is now promising an interest rate of 4.95%, and on FDs maturing in 270 days or more but less than 1 year, 5.05%. Deposits maturing in 1 year and above but less than or equal to 18 months will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75% and on Naini Centenary Deposit Scheme – 625 days the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.25%.