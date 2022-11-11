This private bank revises FD rates, offers up to 7.50% on a tenor of 350 days2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 02:27 PM IST
The private sector lender South Indian Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 9, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now providing FDs with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 2.65% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.15% to 6.50% for senior citizens. The highest interest rate on deposits at South Indian Bank that mature in 350 days is currently 7.00% for the general public and 7.50% for senior citizens.