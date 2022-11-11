This private bank revises FD rates, offers up to 7.50% on a tenor of 350 days

On FDs maturing in 350 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.00% and on those maturing in 351 days to less than 1 year, South Indian Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.60%. Deposits that mature in one year to less than 30 months will now pay 6.40% interest, while those that mature in 30 months will now earn 7.00% interest. Current interest rates offered by South Indian Bank are 5.90% for FDs maturing in over 30 months but less than 5 years and 6.00% for those maturing in 5 years to 10 years. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 6.00% for the general public and 6.50% for senior citizens on tax gain deposits made for a period of five years.

