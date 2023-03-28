This PSB to discontinue special FD of 555 days with up to 7.50% return from March 31

This PSB to discontinue special FD of 555 days with up to 7.50% return from March 313 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Here, we're referring to a special fixed deposit offered by Indian Bank, a public sector bank (PSB), which was introduced on December 19, 2022 with the promise of higher interest rates for customers.
A fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument that enables individuals to deposit a lump sum of money for a specified period of time at a fixed rate of interest. In general, banks offer fixed deposits with terms that range from seven days to ten years and the chosen tenure of the deposit and the amount placed to determine the interest rates paid on these deposits. Fixed deposit interest rates vary from bank to bank and are based on a number of variables, including the amount placed and the deposit's tenure.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×