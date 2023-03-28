This PSB to discontinue special FD of 555 days with up to 7.50% return from March 31

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank started its "IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit" programme on April 20, 2022, as a special FD programme for older people. However, this scheme's expiration date is March 31, 2023, according to the bank's official website. Residents who are senior citizens will get an uptick in interest rate of 0.25% on this programme in addition to the existing additional rate of 0.50% annually, bringing their total additional benefit to 0.75%. This programme is applicable for tenors longer than one year and up to ten years. By March 31, 2023, the nation's 2 major lenders, SBI and HDFC Bank, will likewise discontinue their special fixed deposit programmes for senior citizens. On February 15, 2023, SBI introduced 400 days "(Amrit Kalash) FD programme with 7.60% interest for elderly persons and 7.10% interest for the general public.

