This PSU bank hikes FD rates now offers up to 7% on a tenor of 601 days3 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 02:45 PM IST
- Punjab & Sind Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore.
Punjab & Sind Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The bank's official website states that the higher rates will take effect on January 1, 2023. According to Punjab and Sind Bank, the increased interest rate is applicable to domestic term deposits, NRO accounts, capital gain accounts under the 1988 Capital Gain Accounts Scheme, recurring deposit schemes, and PSB fixed deposit tax-saver plans. Following the announcement, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that range from 2.80% to 6.25%, whereas Punjab & Sind Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7% on a tenor of 601 days.