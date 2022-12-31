Punjab & Sind Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The bank's official website states that the higher rates will take effect on January 1, 2023. According to Punjab and Sind Bank, the increased interest rate is applicable to domestic term deposits, NRO accounts, capital gain accounts under the 1988 Capital Gain Accounts Scheme, recurring deposit schemes, and PSB fixed deposit tax-saver plans. Following the announcement, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that range from 2.80% to 6.25%, whereas Punjab & Sind Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7% on a tenor of 601 days.

PSB FD Rates

The bank is now giving an interest rate of 2.80% on deposits maturing in 7 to 30 days, and Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) is now offering an interest rate of 3% on deposits maturing in 31 to 45 days. Current interest rates offered by PSB are 4.00% for deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days and 4.20% for deposits maturing in 91 to 120 days.

Deposits that mature in 121 to 179 days will now earn 4.30% interest, while those that mature in 180 to 269 days will now earn 4.80% interest. On deposits maturing in 270 – 364 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5% and on tenors of 1 year - 2 years, PSB is now offering an interest rate of 6.25%. The bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 6.40% on deposits maturing in more than two years to three years, while deposits maturing in three years to ten years will now earn an interest rate of 6.25%.

View Full Image PSB FD Rates (punjabandsindbank.co.in)

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) has mentioned on its website that “Senior Citizens shall be given benefit of additional interest of 0.50% on term deposits of less than Rs. 2 crore, over and above the mentioned rates for the maturity of 180 days & above for fresh as well as on renewal of term deposits, same shall not be available to NRE and NRO Deposits."

On PSB Fixed Deposit Tax Saver Scheme of 5 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.25% for the general public, 6.75% for senior citizens and 7.25% for staff members as well as Ex-Staff Members / Ex-Staff Members (Sr. Citizen). To its retail investors, PSB also allows to open a fixed deposit account for a special tenure.

The PSB Grih Lakshmi Fixed Deposit Scheme is a specific deposit scheme that has a tenor of just 551 days and is active till June 23, 2023. According to the bank, the interest rate applicable will be 25 bps higher than the specified period under the term deposit scheme. Special Rate for Special days 1051, is also a special fixed deposit scheme. On this scheme, the interest rate provided is 25 bps higher than applicable for the specified period under the term deposit plan and the programme is open until June 23, 2023. Another special FD programme, PSB Fabulous 300 Days, is available until the end of March 2023. Under this programme, the bank offers 5.25% for the general public, 5.75% for senior citizens, and 6.10% for super senior citizens on a tenor of 300 days. PSB Fabulous Plus 601 Days is another special fixed deposit scheme that is valid till 31st March 2023. The scheme comes with a tenor of 601 Days only as the name implies and the general public can generate an interest rate of 7 %, senior citizens can get 7.50 % and super senior citizens can get 7.85 %.