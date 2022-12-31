This PSU bank hikes FD rates now offers up to 7% on a tenor of 601 days

The PSB Grih Lakshmi Fixed Deposit Scheme is a specific deposit scheme that has a tenor of just 551 days and is active till June 23, 2023. According to the bank, the interest rate applicable will be 25 bps higher than the specified period under the term deposit scheme. Special Rate for Special days 1051, is also a special fixed deposit scheme. On this scheme, the interest rate provided is 25 bps higher than applicable for the specified period under the term deposit plan and the programme is open until June 23, 2023. Another special FD programme, PSB Fabulous 300 Days, is available until the end of March 2023. Under this programme, the bank offers 5.25% for the general public, 5.75% for senior citizens, and 6.10% for super senior citizens on a tenor of 300 days. PSB Fabulous Plus 601 Days is another special fixed deposit scheme that is valid till 31st March 2023. The scheme comes with a tenor of 601 Days only as the name implies and the general public can generate an interest rate of 7 %, senior citizens can get 7.50 % and super senior citizens can get 7.85 %.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}