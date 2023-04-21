The public sector lender Indian Bank has extended its special term deposit scheme of 400 days. "IND Super 400 Days" is the special retail term deposit product that the bank launched on 06.03.2023. Along with providing returns that outperform inflation on this programme, Indian Bank has excellent news for customers by extending the programme until June.

“Special Retail Term Deposit Product “IND SUPER 400 DAYS" has been launched w.e.f 06.03.2023 offering higher rate of interest for investment starting from Rs.10000 to less than 2 Crore for 400 days in the form of FD/MMD with callable options. Scheme Extended till 30.06.2023," mentioned Indian Bank on its website.

With effect from 20th April 2023, Indian Bank has also revised its interest rates on "IND Super 400 Days". To the general public, earlier the bank was offering an interest rate of 7.15% for women customers and 7.10% for others, women senior citizens were getting an interest rate of 7.65% and 7.60% for other senior citizen customers, women super senior citizen (80 yrs and above) was earning an interest rate of 7.90% and other super senior citizens were earning an interest rate of 7.85%.

View Full Image Indian Bank FD (indianbank.in)

But based on the recent modification, Indian Bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.25% for the general public, 7.75% for senior citizens and 8.00% for super senior citizens.

Indian Bank last modified its interest rates for retail term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr on 04.03.2023. The bank is paying a maximum interest rate of 6.70% on deposits that mature in two years to less than three years. For amounts up to ₹10 crore, an additional rate of interest of 0.50% per year would be paid on domestic term deposits for senior citizens. On deposits made for 15 days to 10 years, the additional rate would be available in addition to the card rate. Whereas an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest over & above the additional rate that is now being provided for standard senior citizens on term deposit (0.50+0.25 = 0.75) for deposit tenor of "above 5 Years up to 10 Years".

However, "IB - Golden Ager," a special term deposit account for super senior citizens 80 years of age and older, is currently offering an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest over and above the additional rate that is already being offered for normal senior citizens on fixed deposits for all deposit tenors.