This PSU lender extends special FD scheme of 400 days promising up to 8% returns

Indian Bank last modified its interest rates for retail term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr on 04.03.2023. The bank is paying a maximum interest rate of 6.70% on deposits that mature in two years to less than three years. For amounts up to ₹10 crore, an additional rate of interest of 0.50% per year would be paid on domestic term deposits for senior citizens. On deposits made for 15 days to 10 years, the additional rate would be available in addition to the card rate. Whereas an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest over & above the additional rate that is now being provided for standard senior citizens on term deposit (0.50+0.25 = 0.75) for deposit tenor of "above 5 Years up to 10 Years".