This public sector bank revises interest rates on savings bank deposits

Union Bank of India MCLR Rates

Union Bank of India is giving an MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate) of 6.60 per cent on overnight MCLR until June 10, 2022. On a one-month MCLR, the lending rate is 6.75 per cent, on a three-month MCLR, the lending rate is 7.00 per cent, on a six-month MCLR, the lending rate is 7.15 per cent, on a one-year MCLR, the lending rate is 7.35 per cent, on a two-year MCLR, the rate is 7.40 per cent, and on a three-year MCLR, the rate is 7.40 per cent. Because most loans are linked to the MCLR rate, borrowers who have taken out or will take out loans based on MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) till June 10th will be affected.