This Pune-based bank will shut down today. What will happen to depositors money? Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 07:09 AM IST
- RBI has cancelled the licence of Pune-based bank because the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last month cancelled the licence of Pune-based Rupee Co-operative Bank Ltd. The central bank's direction will come into effect from today. "Consequently, the bank will cease to carry on banking business, with effect from September 22, 2022," RBI said on August 10.