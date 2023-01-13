This SFB hikes FD rates, regular customers can get up to 8% on 999 days of tenor

ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 12/01/2023. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.00% to 5.25% for the general public and 4.50% to 5.75% for senior citizens. ESAF SFB is now giving a maximum return of 8.00% for the general public and 8.50% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 999 days (2 years 8 months & 25 days).

