This SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can get 8.50% on 18 to 36 months tenor

This SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can get 8.50% on 18 to 36 months tenor3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:44 PM IST
- Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. Customers of Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) will now receive a maximum interest rate of 7.30% on savings accounts, while non-senior citizens and senior citizens will now receive a maximum interest rate of 8.00% and 8.50%, respectively, on fixed deposits. This is in addition to the fact that the DICGC insures principal and interest up to a maximum amount of ₹five lakhs for all deposits.
