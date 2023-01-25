This SFB hikes FD rates, senior citizens can get 8.50% on 18 to 36 months tenor

Deposits maturing in 6 months to less than 12 months will fetch an interest rate of 5.75% and those maturing in 12 months to less than 18 months will fetch a return of 7.50%. Customers of Shivalik SFB's fixed deposit programme will now get a maximum return of 8.00% on deposits maturing in 18 months to 36 months, while 7.00% will be paid on deposits maturing in 36 months and 1 day to 60 months. Deposits maturing in 60 months 1 day to 120 months will now pay a return of 6.75% while tax saver FD 5 Years (60 months) will pay a return of 7.00% to the customers of Shivalik SFB.

