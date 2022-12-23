This SFB hikes interest rates on FDs and savings accounts effective from today

This SFB hikes interest rates on FDs and savings accounts effective from today3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 03:24 PM IST
- Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits.
Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 23, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.30% on savings bank deposits and 7.50% for non-senior citizens whereas 8% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 24 months to 36 months.