This SFB hikes interest rates on FDs and savings accounts effective from today

Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked its interest rates on savings accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 23, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.30% on savings bank deposits and 7.50% for non-senior citizens whereas 8% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 24 months to 36 months.

Shivalik SFB Savings Account Interest Rates

On savings account balance of ₹1 Lac to 10 Lacs, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.50% and on savings account balance above ₹10 Lacs to 50 Lacs, Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.00%. Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% on savings account balances of above ₹50 Lacs to 1 Crore and an interest rate of 6.00% on savings bank deposits of above ₹1 Crore to 2 Crore. On savings account balances of above ₹2 Crore to ₹7 Crore, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.25% and on savings bank deposits of ₹7 Crore and above, Shivalik SFB is offering an interest rate of 7.30%.

View Full Image Shivalik SFB Savings Account Interest Rates (shivalikbank.com)

“Savings Bank Account interest is calculated daily on the daily closing balance in the Account, at the rate specified by Shivalik Small Finance Bank in accordance with Reserve Bank of India directives. The interest amount calculated is rounded off to the nearest rupee. Interest is paid at every calendar quarter on 30th June, 30th September, 31st December and 31st March," mentioned Shivalik Small Finance Bank on its website.

Shivalik SFB FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 14 days, and Shivalik SFB is offering an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits that mature in the next 15 to 29 days. Shivalik SFB is providing FDs with maturities between 30 and 90 days at a rate of 4.50% and those between 91 and 180 days at a rate of 5.00%.

Deposits with maturities between 6 and 12 months will now earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, while those between 12 and 24 months will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. The bank is giving an interest rate of 7.50% on FDs maturing in 24 months to 36 months, and Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 7.00% on FDs maturing in 36 months 1 day to 60 months.

View Full Image Shivalik SFB FD Rates (shivalikbank.com)

Shivalik Small Finance Bank has pledged to pay 6.75% interest on deposits that mature in 60 months, 1 day to 120 months, and 7.00% on 5-year tax-saving FDs (60 months). “The maximum aggregate amount that can be invested in the Tax Savings Fixed Deposit (80C FD) under a single PAN is Rs. 150,000 and the same cannot be closed prematurely before expiry of the lock-in period of 5 years," said Shivalik SFB on its website.

The amended rates are valid for new fixed deposits as well as renewals of existing fixed deposits. Shivalik SFB has mentioned on its website that “The incentive for Senior Citizens will be an additional spread of 0.5% over the above card rates. For Senior citizen age of first applicant should be 60 years or above. (HUF cannot avail Senior citizen benefits)."