This SFB hikes interest rates on FDs and savings accounts effective from today

Shivalik SFB Savings Account Interest Rates

On savings account balance of ₹1 Lac to 10 Lacs, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.50% and on savings account balance above ₹10 Lacs to 50 Lacs, Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.00%. Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB) is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% on savings account balances of above ₹50 Lacs to 1 Crore and an interest rate of 6.00% on savings bank deposits of above ₹1 Crore to 2 Crore. On savings account balances of above ₹2 Crore to ₹7 Crore, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.25% and on savings bank deposits of ₹7 Crore and above, Shivalik SFB is offering an interest rate of 7.30%.