This SFB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Now get up to 7.99%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, a DICGC-insured bank, has increased fixed deposit interest rates. The updated rates will take effect tomorrow, June 6, 2022.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD Rates
The bank will continue to give a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits held for 7 to 45 days, while the rate on deposits held for 46 to 90 days will stay at 4.25 per cent. Regular customers will continue to receive a 4.75 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months, while Suryoday SFB will continue to give a regular rate of 5.25 per cent on deposits maturing in more than 6 months to 9 months.
The general public will continue to receive a 5.75 per cent interest rate on deposits of more than 9 months but less than 1 year, while the interest rate on term deposits of 1 year to 2 years will stay at 6.50 per cent. The interest rate for fixed deposits of more than two years but less than three years was previously 6.25 per cent, but it has now been raised to 7.00 per cent, a 75-basis-point increase.
The interest rate on 3-year deposits has been increased by 49 basis points from 7.00 per cent to 7.49 per cent. The bank will pay a 7.00 per cent interest rate on deposits of 1000 days to 3 years, 6.50 per cent on deposits of 3 years to less than 5 years, 6.75 per cent on deposits of 5 years, and 6.00 per cent on deposits of more than 5 years to 10 years. The bank gives a maximum regular rate of 7.49 per cent on deposits of 999 days, and 7.99 per cent to elderly residents.
Period
Interest Rate (Per Annum)
Annualised Yield (%)
Senior Citizen Rate (Per Annum)
Annualised Yield (%)
7 days to 14 days
3.25%
3.25%
3.75%
3.75%
15 days to 45 days
3.25%
3.25%
3.75%
3.75%
46 days to 90 days
4.25%
4.25%
4.75%
4.75%
91 days to 6 months
4.75%
4.75%
5.25%
5.25%
Above 6 months to 9 months
5.25%
5.35%
5.75%
5.88%
Above 9 months to less than 1 Year
5.75%
5.88%
6.25%
6.40%
1 Year to 1 Year 6 Months
6.50%
6.66%
7.00%
7.19%
Above 1 Year 6 Months to 2 Years
6.50%
6.66%
7.00%
7.19%
Above 2 years to 998 days
7.00%
7.19%
7.50%
7.71%
999 Days
7.49%
7.70%
7.99%
8.23%
1000 days to 3 Years
7.00%
7.19%
7.50%
7.71%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years
6.50%
6.66%
7.00%
7.19%
5 Years
6.75%
6.92%
7.25%
7.45%
Above 5 years to 10 years
6.00%
6.14%
6.50%
6.66%
Source: Bank Website. Domestic Deposits ( Effective: From June 06, 2022 )