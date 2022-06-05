This SFB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Now get up to 7.99%

The interest rate on 3-year deposits has been increased by 49 basis points from 7.00 per cent to 7.49 per cent. The bank will pay a 7.00 per cent interest rate on deposits of 1000 days to 3 years, 6.50 per cent on deposits of 3 years to less than 5 years, 6.75 per cent on deposits of 5 years, and 6.00 per cent on deposits of more than 5 years to 10 years. The bank gives a maximum regular rate of 7.49 per cent on deposits of 999 days, and 7.99 per cent to elderly residents.