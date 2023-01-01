This SFB hikes savings account rates by up to 7.11% on balances of above ₹5 lac to ₹25 lacs2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked interest rates on savings bank deposits. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 1st January 2023. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on savings accounts up to 7.11%, making it one of the few lenders to provide returns on savings accounts of above 7%.