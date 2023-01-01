Home / Industry / Banking /  This SFB hikes savings account rates by up to 7.11% on balances of above 5 lac to 25 lacs

Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) has hiked interest rates on savings bank deposits. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 1st January 2023. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on savings accounts up to 7.11%, making it one of the few lenders to provide returns on savings accounts of above 7%.

Fincare Small Finance Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.11% on savings account balances up to 1 lakh, and Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 6.11% on balances over 1 lakh and up to 5 lakh. An interest rate of 7.11% is being offered on savings account balances between 5 lakh and 25 lakh by Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB). The bank is giving an interest rate of 7% on savings account balances above 25 lakh to 20 crore and an interest rate of 3.25% on savings account balances above 25 crore to 30 crore. On a savings account balance of above 30 Cr to above 50 Cr, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3%.

Fincare Small Finance Bank has mentioned on its website that “Please note that the interest rates mentioned are applicable for the incremental balances that are present corresponding to amount slab mentioned. For example if total balance is 51 Cr. Then following grid will be applicable.

For balance of 1 to 1 lakh: 4.11%

For incremental balances above 1 lakh to 5 lakh: 6.11%

For incremental balances above 5 lakh to 25 lakh: 7.11%

For incremental balances above 25 lakh to 20 Cr: 7%

For incremental balances above 20 Cr to 25 Cr: 4%

For incremental balances above 25 Cr to 30 Cr: 3.25%

For incremental balances above 30 Cr to 50 Cr: 3%

Above 50 Cr: 3%.

Meanwhile, savings bank depositors should also note that Punjab National Bank (PNB) today has also hiked interest rates on savings accounts. PNB increased the interest rate on savings accounts by 25 basis points on a balance slab of 100 Cr and above. Apart from this, PNB has also hiked fixed deposit interest rates by up to 50 bps across a range of tenors. The latest FD and savings account interest rates of PNB are effective from today 1st January 2023.

