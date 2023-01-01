Fincare Small Finance Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.11% on savings account balances up to ₹1 lakh, and Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 6.11% on balances over ₹1 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh. An interest rate of 7.11% is being offered on savings account balances between ₹5 lakh and ₹25 lakh by Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB). The bank is giving an interest rate of 7% on savings account balances above ₹25 lakh to ₹20 crore and an interest rate of 3.25% on savings account balances above ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore. On a savings account balance of above ₹30 Cr to above ₹50 Cr, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3%.