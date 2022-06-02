This SFB revises interest rates on savings accounts: Now get up to 7%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

An Utkarsh Standard Savings Account can be opened by anyone living in India or a Hindu Undivided Family. An average quarterly balance of 5,000 in metro/urban banking outlets and 2,500 in semi-urban/rural banking units is required for this account, and the bank gives free unlimited domestic transactions at any ATM, free NEFT/RTGS, and much more on this account. By opening this account, customers will have a daily ATM withdrawal limit of ₹40,000 and a daily shopping limit of ₹100,000 at (POS). Savings account holders will now get an interest rate of 4.25 per cent p.a. on balances up to ₹1 lakh, according to the bank's Rate of Interest, effective June 1, 2022. The bank currently offers a 6.50 per cent p.a. interest rate on incremental balances over ₹1 lakh up to ₹25 lakhs, and a maximum rate of 7.00 per cent p.a. on incremental balances exceeding ₹25 lakhs.