This SFB revises interest rates on savings accounts: Now get up to 7%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB), which is covered by the DICGC, has altered its interest rates on savings bank deposits. The bank announced this on June 1, 2022, and as a result of the modification, savings account holders would get a maximum rate of 7% on their savings accounts, which is significantly higher than the fixed deposit interest rates offered by major private and public sector banks.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Savings Account Interest Rates
An Utkarsh Standard Savings Account can be opened by anyone living in India or a Hindu Undivided Family. An average quarterly balance of 5,000 in metro/urban banking outlets and 2,500 in semi-urban/rural banking units is required for this account, and the bank gives free unlimited domestic transactions at any ATM, free NEFT/RTGS, and much more on this account. By opening this account, customers will have a daily ATM withdrawal limit of ₹40,000 and a daily shopping limit of ₹100,000 at (POS). Savings account holders will now get an interest rate of 4.25 per cent p.a. on balances up to ₹1 lakh, according to the bank's Rate of Interest, effective June 1, 2022. The bank currently offers a 6.50 per cent p.a. interest rate on incremental balances over ₹1 lakh up to ₹25 lakhs, and a maximum rate of 7.00 per cent p.a. on incremental balances exceeding ₹25 lakhs.
Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank revised its savings account interest rates on June 1, 2022. Following the revision, IDFC First Bank savings account customers would be eligible for a maximum rate of 6% on balances of more than ₹10 lac to ₹10 crore. For savings or current accounts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says “The DICGC insures principal and interest upto a maximum amount of ₹ five lakhs. For example, if an individual had an account with a principal amount of 4,95,000 plus accrued interest of 4,000, the total amount insured by the DICGC would be 4,99,000."