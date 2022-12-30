This small finance bank to offer 7.11% interest on savings account from 1st Jan

A broad range of products are available from Fincare Small Finance Bank, including current and savings accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, credit solutions such as loans against gold and property, loans for affordable housing, overdraft options, and microloans including secure transactions enabled by the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). As of the end of March 2022, the bank employed more than 12,000 people and served 32+ Lakh clients in 19 States and UT. Through banking centers, ATMs, WhatsApp, video banking, mobile banking, internet banking, and chatbots, it provides its contemporary banking services to its customers. In accordance with Section 22 of the Banking Regulation Act of 1949, the Bank started conducting banking activities on July 21st, 2017. The bank was specified in the Second Schedule to the RBI Act, 1934, which was released on April 13, 2019, in the Gazette of India. In its annual report of 2021-22, Fincare Small Finance Bank said that it served 32 Lakh+ customers, video banking services launched, made footprints in new states, launched 919 Banking outlets and won Celent Award for Audit process management.