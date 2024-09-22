Three out of four users will stop using UPI payments if transaction fee is introduced: Survey

A LocalCircles survey report showed on Sunday, September 22, that 75 per cent of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users sampled will stop using the payment mode once the transaction fee has been implemented.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Sep 2024, 07:22 PM IST
India's fintech landscape has made it easier and more convenient to use digital payment solutions like UPI, which has made life easier for citizens, financial inclusion, growth of business and the economy.
India’s fintech landscape has made it easier and more convenient to use digital payment solutions like UPI, which has made life easier for citizens, financial inclusion, growth of business and the economy.

A survey report from research agency LocalCircles showed on Sunday, September 22, three out of four or 75 per cent of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users sampled will stop using the payment mode once the transaction fee has been implemented.

Out of the 15,598 UPI users sample size who responded to the question, 75 per cent said, “There should be no charge on UPI transactions, and I will stop using if a charge is introduced,” according to the LocalCircles survey report.

Also Read | Amazon Pay India CEO’s remarks spark controversy on UPI charges

The remaining 22 per cent of the UPI users taking the survey were willing to bear the charge of a transaction fee, and 3 per cent of users remained unclear in their response, as per the report.

The total sample size is nearly 42,000 responses from consumers located in 308 districts of India. According to the report, 63 per cent of the respondents were men, while 37 per cent of the respondents were women.

The sample size was 41 percent from Tier 1, 30 percent from Tier 2, and 29 percent from Tier 3, 4, and rural districts. The people participating in the survey were validated citizens mandated to register with LocalCircles to participate in the survey, said the report.

Also Read | You can now transfer ₹5 lakh in each UPI transaction in this category

A similar survey was conducted in March 2024, where the response was 73 per cent of users were unwilling to pay the transaction fees; the number increased by 3 per cent to 75 per cent in September, according to the survey report.

India's fintech landscape has made it easier and more convenient to use digital payment solutions like UPI, which has made life easier for citizens, financial inclusion, growth of business and the economy. The availability of contactless payment like BHIM-UPI made things like social distancing and business transactions possible during the global pandemic COVID-19, according to the report.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Investors complain of UPI mandate issues

Data on UPI:

As per data collected from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI transaction volume witnessed a 44 per cent rise in value in the financial year 2023-24, compared year-on-year.

Transactions crossed 100 billion and closed at 131 billion, compared to 84 billion in the financial year 2022-23, as the value peaked at 199.89 trillion, compared to 139.1 trillion. UPI transactions have grown more than 36 per cent to 66 lakh crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to the report.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingThree out of four users will stop using UPI payments if transaction fee is introduced: Survey

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.