State Bank of India on Wednesday tapped the short-term debt market to raise around ₹6,000 crore through certificates of deposit (CDs) at a rate of 6%, a rare move by India’s largest lender, amid tight liquidity and mounting pressure on banks to mobilize deposits, five fixed-income traders told Mint.
Tight liquidity, deposit struggle pushes SBI to raise ₹6,000 cr via CDs at 6%
