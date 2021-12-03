Tighter NPA accounting could increase NBFC bad loans by one-third: India Ratings

“This again would result in an accelerated pace of NPA recognition for accounts. NBFC borrowers, typically where there is cash collection, pay their overdues generally with some delays. Accounts can get into NPA category just for a day’s delay in paying the instalments and once it gets categorized as NPA it will not be able to become standard unless all the arrears are cleared. So, in other words, accounts would get categorized as NPAs at a faster pace and would remain sticky in that category for a longer period of time," it said.