TLTRO benefited non-bank financiers in times of liquidity stress, says RBI

When covid-19 struck, it introduced TLTRO to provide targeted liquidity to sectors and entities experiencing liquidity pressures. The operations were undertaken in two phases. Under TLTRO 1.0, announced on 27 March 2020, RBI conducted four auctions in tranches of Rs25,000 crore each, amounting to a total of ₹1 trillion. The tenor was up to three years at a floating rate linked to the policy repo rate. TLTRO 2.0 was announced on 17 April 2020 which sought to address liquidity constraints faced by small and mid-sized corporates, including NBFCs and micro finance institutions (MFIs). Under TLTRO 2.0, a sum of ₹50,000 crore was to be made available at policy repo rate for tenors up to three years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}