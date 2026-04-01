With the rupee under pressure from capital outflows and higher crude prices, India’s central bank is expanding its scrutiny beyond banks to corporate treasury positions in the foreign exchange market to assess large arbitrage trades, two bankers familiar with the matter said.
To defend rupee, RBI widens forex lens beyond banks to corporate treasuries
SummaryIndia's central bank is scrutinizing corporate treasury positions amid rupee pressure from capital outflows and rising crude prices. The Reserve Bank of India aims to assess arbitrage exposure rather than immediate regulation, following new rules on banks' open positions in the forex market.
With the rupee under pressure from capital outflows and higher crude prices, India’s central bank is expanding its scrutiny beyond banks to corporate treasury positions in the foreign exchange market to assess large arbitrage trades, two bankers familiar with the matter said.
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