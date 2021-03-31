To lend or not to lend

In the past two decades, we have already seen a couple of boom-and-bust cycles, with easy money resulting in high levels of debt that turned unsustainable once economic trouble hit. While national governments can usually afford to pile up loans so long as their economies are growing safely at a pace faster than the interest rate they must pay, private debtors are often too tempted by cheap credit to recognize the hazard signs of a debt trap. Large-scale lending was judged necessary by monetary authorities for covid relief, but it’s likely that many individuals and firms have borrowed more than they can realistically pay back. If such borrowers form a large chunk, then the solvency crisis they would inevitably suffer could have an impact on the economies they operate in, or fail to, as they’re forced to scrimp. It may soon be time to offer deleveraging plans.

