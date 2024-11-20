Industry
A big refinery, a large loan, and a bunch of eager banks
Summary
- As the frenzy in personal loans cools, banks are turning more to large project loans. For the ₹27,000 crore debt component of the Cauvery Basin Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, there are six lenders in contention, including SBI, BoB and PNB.
Mumbai: India’s top lenders are falling over each other to finance a ₹39,000 crore refinery being set up by Chennai Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil Corp. in Tamil Nadu, in one of the largest corporate loan deals in recent times.
