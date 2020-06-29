Top public sector banks have loans worth at least 7.9 tn under moratorium

Mumbai: The top five state-owned banks in India have at least ₹7.9 trillion of loans under moratorium, including loans to borrowers whose loans became stressed even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit cashflows and repayment capabilities. While this is only a partial picture, and the total amout of loans under moratorium for these five banks could eventually be much higher, it does provide an early indication of Covid-19's impact on repayment capabilities.

The five banks are State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India and Canara Bank.

Also, in the absence of any standard disclosure format, different banks have used different metrics for moratorium disclosures.

While the moratorium amount for SBI at ₹5.63 trillion is the aggregate loans where repayments have been deferred, the data on other four PSU banks is limited only to loans that were already stressed and have now been given the moratorium. These stressed loans are the ones where repayments are overdue even by a day. The data for the other four banks does not include loans that were regular with repayment so far but have also voluntarily sought moratorium after the lockdown.

While ₹7.9 trillion is about 20% of the domestic loan book of these banks, the actual extent of the moratorium will be greater because except SBI, other banks have not given any absolute numbers on moratorium. Some have provided data on what percentage of their loan book was under moratorium, while others provided the percentage of borrowers who used the benefit.

Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India told analysts on 5 June that of the bank's 94 lakh term loan accounts, 9 lakh have not paid any instalment, 7 lakh have paid one instalment and rest have paid two instalments. While calculating moratorium numbers, Kumar said, if a borrower has paid two or more instalments, it is not considered a deferment.

That apart, these five banks have also provided the quantum of special mention account (SMA-2) borrowers who have got the deferment and the benefit of standstill in asset classification. SMA-2 loans are those where repayments are overdue between 61-90 days or on the precipice of turning non-performing. The total SMA-2 loans under moratorium for top five PSBs are ₹19,182 crore.

Analysts said that while there should be a standard format of disclosure by banks, lenders are perhaps waiting for the moratorium to end for more clarity on the data.

“I think by September, banks will have a clearer picture of what the final moratorium numbers as the process in ongoing at the moment. Different banks are using different methods to calculating the moratorium and there is a lack of coherence at the moment," said Ashutosh Mishra, head of research, Ashika Stock Broking.

Meanwhile, private sector lenders which reported their March quarter earnings before their state-owned peers, gave an approximate number on their loans under moratorium. For instance, ICICI Bank said about 30% of its loan book was under moratorium as of April end. Axis Bank said about 25-28% of its loan book was under moratorium as on 25 April.

Analysts also believe that the percentage of loan book under moratorium has been declining from the end-May levels. Macquarie Research said in a note on 17 June that it has checked with senior management of banks as well as HDFC Ltd.

“The unanimous feedback has been that there has been a decline in the total loan book under moratorium from the 25–30% numbers reported as of end-May," the Macquarie note said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via