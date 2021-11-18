Toyota ties up with IndusInd Bank to offer new financial solutions

V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales & Strategic Marketing, Toyota kirloskar motor, said, “Following our successful foray into the B-segment with products such as Glanza and Urban Cruiser, we are witnessing strong demand from smaller cities and towns in addition to the metros. To meet the growing demand and improve the sales experience of our customers in both Metros as well as smaller markets, we are looking to further expand the reach of Toyota products across the country with a sharp focus on the rural market. Given our partner, IndusInd Bank’s wide network, we hope to build on our respective strengths to create the best solutions for our customers".