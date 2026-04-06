Mumbai: Travel- and foreign-exchange-focused fintechs such as Niyo, Scapia, BookMyForex and Thomas Cook India are facing a double hit from the war in West Asia, and from the persistent weakness in the Indian rupee—both forex usage and remittances have fallen.
Travel, cross-border fintechs face twin blows from West Asia war
SummaryThe West Asia war and a depreciating rupee have made travellers cautious about forex use and have disrupted business payment flows, cross-border settlements and remittances.
Mumbai: Travel- and foreign-exchange-focused fintechs such as Niyo, Scapia, BookMyForex and Thomas Cook India are facing a double hit from the war in West Asia, and from the persistent weakness in the Indian rupee—both forex usage and remittances have fallen.
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