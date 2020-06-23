MUMBAI: Weak credit demand has forced banks to focus on treasury operations, with a lower yield on the benchmark 10-year government securities likely to help buoy profitability for them this fiscal.

Punjab National Bank managing director and chief executive officer Mallikarjun Rao on Saturday said the bank will earn moderate profit in the current fiscal, aided by treasury income and core banking activities. Rao said PNB enjoys a treasury advantage due to fall in interest rates, resulting in ₹1,000 crore gain in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Yield on the 10-year government securities has declined 33 basis points since end of March. Not surprisingly then, balance sheets of banks this quarter saw a rise in government bond holdings, especially during the period of lockdown when credit demand ebbed.

Such bond holdings, as measured by the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), have grown 259 basis points (bps) between 27 March and 5 June to 27.97%, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A bank’s SLR is expressed as its investments in central, state government and other approved securities as a percentage of its net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). The RBI mandates a minimum SLR holding of 18%.

"Normal assessment is that growth will be low and RBI is expected to cut rates further. This will lead to more trading opportunities for these instruments. All banks will therefore have treasury income better than last year. Income from non-SLR bonds are also likely to be better as banks have increased their investment in corporate bonds this year," said a treasury head of a bank on condition of anonymity.

With the RBI injecting surplus liquidity into the system through the targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO), banks' investment portfolios have seen a jump in investment in corporate bonds in April and May.

Corporate bond issuances during the first two months of the fiscal have more than doubled to ₹1.63 lakh crore from ₹73,286.4 crore in the year-ago period. Issuance of commercial papers was at ₹2.37 lakh crore compared with ₹3.95 lakh crore during the corresponding period last year. RBI’s TLTRO window gave banks enough liquidity to invest in high-rated corporate papers.

"Given how the yields have come down, we expect treasury income to be much better than last year. Also we could see some reversal in investment depreciation and profit on sale of investment this year," said Nitin Aggarwal, senior vice president, Motilal Oswal.

Fiscal 2019-20 also saw banks treasury income rise by an average 7% year-on-year to ₹50541.33 crore, according to data from Capitaline. This was on the back of 114 basis points fall in yield on the 10-year government security bonds during the period.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via