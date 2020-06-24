Treasury operations boost bank profitability

Yield on the 10-year government security has fallen by 33 basis points since March-end. Bank balance sheets this quarter also saw a rise in holdings in government bonds, especially during the lockdown period when credit demand ebbed. Such bond holdings, as measured by the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), have grown by 259 basis points (bps) between 27 March and 5 June to 27.97%, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A bank’s SLR is expressed as its investments in central, state government and other approved securities as a percentage of its net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). The RBI mandates a minimum SLR holding of 18%.