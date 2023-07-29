Troubles at Barclays Prompt a Shake-Up—and Banker Exits

Barclays’s London-listed shares hover below where they were five years ago and slipped another 5% this week after the bank reported a drop in revenue. Investment-banking fees fell 15% and it cut its estimate on how much it would make from interest income this year. Some at Barclays say there is early evidence the changes are taking hold: The bank’s share of global investment-banking fees has moved from 3.1% last year to around 3.5% so far this year, according to Dealogic.