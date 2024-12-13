Trump advisers seek to shrink or eliminate bank regulators
Gina Heeb , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Dec 2024, 11:12 AM IST
SummaryThe advisers have asked potential nominees whether Trump could abolish the FDIC.
The Trump transition team has started to explore pathways to dramatically shrink, consolidate or even eliminate the top bank watchdogs in Washington.
