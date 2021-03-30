This is not the first time the bank customers are facing difficulties in accessing net banking or mobile banking facilities of the bank.
HDFC Bank informed its customers on Twitter about the technical glitch around 1:00 PM.
The social media post read: “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after some time. Thank you."
One user also suggested that the bank should hire some good IT professionals from rivals.
Please Hire some good IT professionals from ICICI Bank or SBI. In 2021 your IT Infrastructure is working like 1991. RBI ordered special audit of your IT Infrastructure but even after that we could hear such news, it is really shamful and embarrassing situation for a private bank.