HDFC Bank informed its customers on Twitter about the technical glitch around 1:00 PM.

The social media post read: “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after some time. Thank you."

This is not the first time the bank customers are facing difficulties in accessing net banking or mobile banking facilities of the bank.

The bank had informed the exchange last month that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had appointed an external professional IT from to audit the bank’s IT infrastructure.

In December, RBI had even asked the bank to temporarily halt all its digital launches and new sourcing of credit card customers until the bank fixes the technical glitches it faces time and again.

After HDFC Bank’s Twitter post, users started reacting to it taking a dig at the bank.

One user tweeted:

For everyone else, it is NetBanking.



HDFC like doing things differently.



They call it NoBanking. — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) March 30, 2021

Using a similar play of words, another user tweeted:

HDFC Notbanking. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) March 30, 2021

Some compared the private bank’s online service with a visit to a branch of a public sector bank.

HDFC has become online version of SBI!#LunchBreak — SkOoPiFY (@SkOoPiFyBC) March 30, 2021

Another one posted:

How to learn to be more patience -



1. Goto SBI for Branch Banking

2. Use @HDFC_Bank Netbanking#hdfcbank pic.twitter.com/ffw6QTwohp — Indian (@Indian7371) March 30, 2021

One user also suggested that the bank should hire some good IT professionals from rivals.

Please Hire some good IT professionals from ICICI Bank or SBI. In 2021 your IT Infrastructure is working like 1991. RBI ordered special audit of your IT Infrastructure but even after that we could hear such news, it is really shamful and embarrassing situation for a private bank. — CA Mandeep Modi (@CA_MandeepModi) March 30, 2021

Some users were unhappy as they were in the middle of financial year-end-related transactions when the outage happened.

(Do you have personal finance queries? Send them to mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via